The game code of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 which was found in the PlayStation database suggests that this year’s title could prove to be a kind of Modern Warfare 2 DLC.

Call of Duty, historically, has always been criticized for being a franchise that is not renewed much and for the extreme similarity between one chapter and another. While there’s no denying that Activision has created a winning formula, this year’s title seems to continue on this company policy.

Apparently, in fact, by peeping into the game codes of the new chapter of the franchise, the contents of Modern Warfare 3 they will arrive via Modern Warfare 2 add-ons.

Also, it appears that the BETA codes for Modern Warfare 3 use the same concept ID as Modern Warfare 2, which means it’s basically last year’s game codes. The code also seems to suggest that Modern Warfare 2 will change to a Call of Duty Hub which will show MW2, MW3 and Warzone in one menu.

Obviously, if you have been following the news related to Modern Warfare 3, it has already been officially confirmed that the items purchased and unlocked by users in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be able to carry over to Modern Warfare 3which highlights even more the link between the two titles.

We remind you that the new chapter of the Call of Duty franchise will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Modern Warfare 3 will be revealed in an in-game Warzone event on August 17th.