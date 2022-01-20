Phil Spencer took the floor a little while ago, and talked about call of Duty resolving the doubts of the players, who feared seeing the saga no longer arrive on consoles PlayStation.

Following Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the concerns were more than legitimate, but the Xbox CEO decided to clarify by stating that call of Duty will remain on PlayStation. In a recent post on Twitter, he has declared:

This week I had the chance to make some great deals with Sony’s leaders. I have confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationship.

Although call of Duty remains, therefore, in the womb, great news is certainly on the way following the great (and very expensive) acquisition. In an interview with Activision Blizzard’s Kotick, there was a lot of talk about metaverse, especially following the new landscape that lies ahead for Microsoft.

Although it will take some time to allow the two giants to finalize the huge agreement (despite call of Duty it won’t be a change for Microsoft), there are many ways the two companies could collaborate to improve the potential of all IPs that are now part of a single package. There has been talk of which games could arrive on the Xbox Game Pass, and the possibilities are many.

Following the acquisition, Sony also exposed itself on the Activision Blizzard case, exposing the desire for them to come respected the agreements already in force. With call of Duty, whose future has just been confirmed by Phil Spencer, a first step has been taken. Before leaving you, we take the opportunity to send you back to ours open letter to Microsoft for the acquisition, you can find it here.