Call of Duty 2023 it will not be a new chapter in the series, but aexpansion premium of Modern Warfare 2 developed by Sledgehammer Games: the journalist Jason Schreier reported.

A few days ago, a huge leak of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the 2024 game emerged, which Schreier confirmed will be made by Treayarch and it will be a new episode proper of the series.

The journalist had to clarify due to the statements of Activision, which on the issue did not express itself with the necessary details, so as to convey the idea that even that of 2023 would have been a standard chapter of Call of Duty.

Also according to Jason Schreier’s sources, the expansion developed by Sledgehammer Games will also add content to the Modern Warfare 2 single player campaign and will be quite rich, so much so that it is feared they could offer it at an important price.