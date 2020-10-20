The issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has been shelved due to Corona, has once again come under discussion. The genie of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has resurfaced just before next year’s West Bengal elections and there are signs that it will be implemented soon. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda said on Monday that the Corona epidemic delayed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and claimed that the law would be implemented soon.

The BJP president accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of following a ‘divide and rule’ policy and expressed confidence that the next government in the state would be BJP. Nadda, who arrived here on his one-day tour, took stock of the organizational preparations ahead of the proposed West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021 and discussed and addressed people from various communities.

BJP president Nadda said – CAA will be implemented very soon, delay due to Corona

JP Nadda said, ‘You will get CAA and are sure to meet. Rules are being formed now. The corona has caused a slight blockage. As the corona is moving, the rules are being prepared. Very soon you will get his service. We will complete it. He said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has become law after it is passed by the Parliament and the BJP is committed to implementing it. JP Nadda said these things about CAA when the local people requested him to implement it as soon as possible. He said that North Bengal has a large population of refugees from East Pakistan.

It is known that local people have feelings in favor of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA. Riding on this, the BJP has strengthened its hold in the region. In the last Lok Sabha election, BJP won seven of the eight seats in the region. Assembly elections in the state are due next year. The BJP has consolidated its position as a major opposition party. Mamta Banerjee is striving for a return to power. North Bengal has 54 seats in the 294-member state assembly.

Nadda clarified the party’s stance on the CAA, hinting that it would be one of the main BJP issues in the upcoming election. The Trinamool Congress has strongly opposed the CAA from Parliament to the road. BJP sources say that CAA will benefit 1.5 crore people across the country, including 72 lakh people from West Bengal.

Will issues like agriculture law, LAC and CAA impact Bihar elections? Know what is the opinion of experts

Attacking the West Bengal government, Nadda alleged that for so long under the Trinamool Congress rule, there was “shock” towards Hindu society. He said, ‘Now when it is understood, there is an attempt to lure every society into connecting. These are the people who only do votebank politics, only do politics to stay in power. ‘ He said that the basic policy of the BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is – everyone’s company, everybody’s development – everybody’s faith, while other parties have a policy – divide, divide the society, keep it separate, make different demands and Rule

He further said, ‘The present government is doing this under the leadership of Mamta ji. divide and conquer. Only Modi ji has the power to walk inclusive. BJP connects society while those people break the society and do votebank politics. Nadda slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government for not implementing schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat in the state and said that these schemes will be implemented as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state.

He said, “Sadly, Mamta ji’s government did not allow the Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal.” 76 lakh farmers of Bengal have been denied this. Similarly, the people of the state are deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Yojana. First you press the finger on the lotus and then we will press the button of Ayushman Bharat. These schemes will remain in force. The BJP president claimed that the people of the state were fed up with the violence and the ‘cut money culture’ of the Trinamool Congress government and that the BJP government would form here after the 2021 assembly elections. This is the BJP chief’s first visit to the state since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic in March.