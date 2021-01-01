Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut got a shock from a court in Mumbai on Friday. Rejecting his plea to stop the Mumbai Municipal Corporation from demolishing unauthorized construction work in Kangana’s flats, a civil court here remarked that Ranaut violated the sanctioned scheme while mixing his three flats.

A court in suburban Dindoshi rejected the application filed last week by Ranaut. Detailed order became available on Thursday. Justice L. s. Chavan said in the order that Ranaut had merged his three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of ​​the city.

The judge said that while doing so, he covered the congested area, duct area and common road. The court said, “This is a serious violation of the approved scheme, for which approval of the competent authority is required.”

In March 2018, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the actress for unauthorized construction work in her Khar flats.

