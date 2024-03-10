Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña have made up one of the most media couples in the country, so the entertainment press is always aware of their intimate life. With the growth of her first child, speculation has arisen about the possibility of a second pregnancy for the host of 'América hoy'. With his eyes on the issue of expanding the Acuña-Horna family, 'Baby Brune' decided to speak out about her plans to give her little brother Alessio her little brother.

Will Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña have a second baby?

When her romantic relationship with Richard Acuña was just beginning, Brunella Horna expressed her desire to have a child with him and that they had prayed for that “little miracle.” The arrival of her first heir was a moment of great happiness for her and she described it as a stage that made her feel complete.​.

However, she has recently indicated that she rules out the possibility of conceiving another baby. In this regard, the TV host explained the reasons why the dream of increasing the family will be delayed for the moment.

“I can't feel my back anymore, I feel it broken into a thousand pieces. She gave me a little baby who has a hard time sleeping, but there are Richard and I holding hands in the early morning. “Thinking about another baby for now, there is no way,” were the words of the 27-year-old girl.

What did Brunella Horna say about why she doesn't show her baby's face?

Regarding their son's privacy, Brunella and Richard have decided to keep their son Alessio's face away from social networks and the media. This decision responds to his desire to protect the privacy of his little one and keep him away from constant public scrutiny. In particular, Brunella has expressed the importance of privacy at this stage of her life and maintained that the parents' agreement must be respected.

“The truth is that we have not discussed something that we have not discussed yet, we would like to do it later, there is no need. We are the public, I don't know if he will like it later. So, it is a decision that we will make later. For now, we are fine, my baby is healthy and with the whole family. There is no need, sometimes people get upset and the truth is that they have to respect the decision of the parents and the family in general, we don't want to show them yet,” Horna pointed out.

How old is Brunella Horna and how old is Richard Acuña?

Brunella Horna She was born on March 6, 1997, which makes her currently 27 years old. On the other hand, Richard Acuña was born on September 18, 1984 and is 39 years old now. This means that there is an age difference of approximately 12 years between them. This age difference has not been an impediment to their relationship, and both have shown themselves to be happy and committed.

