Will Britain lift Corona restrictions despite a new outbreak?

The rate of infection with the emerging coronavirus in England nearly doubled in the last week of last May, as the mutated strain “Delta” became more widespread, raising concerns about the country’s plans to lift restrictions.

The restrictions imposed to combat the outbreak of Covid-19 disease in England are scheduled to be lifted on June 21. But the rapid spread of the “Delta” strain, which appeared in India for the first time and is believed to be faster than others, now threatens this decision.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would need to be careful about lifting restrictions. But there is nothing in the current data that calls for delaying this.

The Office for National Statistics said an estimated one in 640 people in England contracted COVID-19 in the week ending May 29, compared to one in 1,120 in the previous week, indicating the highest infection rate since the first half of April.