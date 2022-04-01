Responsible for only 1.2% of the share of world exports (27th global position), and only 1% of imports (28th position), according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO), Brazil has everything to stop being a runt in global trade in the coming years. Who says this is the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the American Mauricio Claver-Carone. During the institution’s 2022 Annual Meeting, which began on Monday (28), he said that Brazil could regain some of its leading role in the international economy if it more vigorously tackles the constraints that impede the increase of national competitiveness in business, especially with its neighbors. of Latin America and the Caribbean. “Greater dependence on basic products such as fuel, minerals and food gives the country an important role in solving the most acute challenges in the region and in the world,” he said.

When the talk is of optimism, it is necessary to know who the optimist is. Claver-Carone is the first American to preside over the IDB and was named after President Donald Trump. Upon taking over the institution in 2020, he made it clear that one of the concerns of the entity under his management would be to face the inflow of investments from China to this side of the planet. According to the bank’s calculations, there are 98 branches of activity in Brazil that can be better explored by the country, especially in the areas of health, renewable energy and technology services.

He says that the potential of each country in the region and their needs have been identified. “With smarter planning, increased participation in global trade will be inevitable.” Brazil has the potential, according to Claver-Carone, to export 50% of what China currently sells to the American market. In figures, this increase would represent an inflow of R$ 50 billion per year.

Last year, the flow of trade (sum of exports and imports) in Brazil registered a record of US$ 499.8 billion and a surplus of US$ 61 billion. According to data from the Secretariat of Foreign Trade, there was a record in exports (US$ 280.4 billion), while imports reached the fifth highest result (US$ 219.4 billion) in the historical series, which began in 1989. 35.8% in relation to the previous year and surpassed the record of 2011 (US$ 481.6 billion). But even with all that, our share of global trade is 16 houses behind the size of our economy (12th). This is the knot that Claver-Carone hasn’t said how it will break.