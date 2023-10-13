Today the purchase deal for Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, and that means that within a few more months there will be an expanded catalog available and of course, development of exclusives. However, for certain people the doubt remains whether the controversial Bobby Kotick will remain the CEO of this newly acquired company or whether he will retire.

Well, through a statement it is announced that Kotick will leave his position, which has an expiration date for the remaining months of the 2023so in 2024 the baton will be passed to a new person, this after the takeover of the company by Xbox.

Here is the complete statement to the employees of Activision Blizzard:

Equipment, Today marks a milestone in the famous history of our company. The combination with Microsoft will bring new resources and new opportunities to our extraordinary teams around the world. It will also allow us to deliver more fun, more joy, and more connection to more players than ever before. This moment is made possible by your efforts over four decades to innovate, inspire and achieve. When Brian Kelly and I began this journey in 1991, we intended to build a company that would have great impact and lasting value. Their tireless work and unwavering commitment to excellence allowed us to do just that. In the 1980s, we pioneered third-party independent game development with Pitfall, River Raid, and Kaboom. In the 1990s, we brought the world together with online multiplayer games like MechWarrior, Warcraft, and StarCraft. In the 2000s, we introduced Call of Duty, which became one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. We also introduced Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, which entered popular culture in a way few video games have. In the 2010s, we debuted Candy Crush Saga, which to date has been downloaded more than five billion times and contributed to fifty percent of our players worldwide being women. Your dedication is what allows us to continually push limits, break records and

delight the players. Amid the uncertainty of the past 21 months, you have remained focused, as always, on

serving our players and supporting each other. I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. Phil asked me to remain CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we agreed that I will do so until the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players. Brian and I couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter of ABK. We now join one of the most successful global companies, poised for unprecedented opportunities to connect the world through our games. As part of Microsoft, together we will be even better Bobby

This marks a step in the evolution of video games, since with a new CEO the innovations in the development plan can change, as well as the possibility of giving a new direction to franchises that are thought to be extinct, such as Spyro The Dragon. There has even been talk of the possible return of Guitar Herosomething that if implemented correctly, can bring back the fashion in which plastic guitars predominate.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Since the intention to buy Activision Blizzard, there has been talk of Kotick’s resignation, so it is not something that is really going to surprise. Of course, the retirement fund he has at the moment is very large, so continuing to work will no longer be an option.