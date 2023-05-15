Always wondered what the current Z4 would look like as a coupe? You may soon get the answer!

According to the roadster purists, a roadster should have a soft top, but it is only now for the first time that the BMW Z4 is only supplied with soft top. With the previous generations there was either a coupé (Z3 and Z4 E85) or the Z4 had a steel folding roof (Z4 E89).

In the current generation BMW no more bread in a coupe version. The car would be too heavy and there would be no market for it. All valid arguments, but still it is a pity. We are very curious what a coupe based on the current Z4 would look like.

We may now get an answer to this pressing question. BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk – well known to us all – shares an interesting message Instagram. In it he reveals that BMW will show a new two-seater at Villa d’Este.

Van Hooydonk also immediately shares a teaser picture and on it we see a nose that is unmistakably that of the Z4. The interesting part, however, is the back, which is blurred out. However, if we look at the picture through our eyelashes, we think we see a coupe version of the Z4.

Since we are talking about Villa d’Este, it is of course a concept car. Van Hooydonk himself also indicates that it is a one-off. Nevertheless, we are very curious. Perhaps we can expect something in line with the Zagato Coupé, which was based on the previous Z4. We’ll see next Friday.

Header photo: the 2011 BMW Zagato Coupé

