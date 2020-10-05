With the completion of the trial in the Bombay High Court in the case of the demolition of parts of the office of the film actress Kangana Ranaut by the BMC in Mumbai, the order is currently reserved.

The court has been informed that all the parties involved in this case have put their views in writing. The hearing was then terminated and the order was preserved.

Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) property demolition matter: Bombay High Court reserves the order in the matter. Court was informed that all concerned parties have filed their written submissions. Following this, it looked the hearing and reserved the order. pic.twitter.com/2SM7UKJzTU – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Let me tell you that the sword has been drawn between him and the Shiv Sena since the critical remarks by Kangana Ranaut and the BMC has been holding the Shiv Sena. The Bombay High Court earlier asked the Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Municipality (BMC) whether it had acted in other cases of unauthorized construction ‘as swiftly as in the case of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow.

A bench of Justice SJ Kathavala and Justice RI Chagla was hearing a petition filed by the BMC on September 9 against demolition of part of Kangana’s bungalow. Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, appearing for Bollywood actress Kangana, told the court that the BMC had given only 24 hours to respond to the notice. He had said that BMC started taking action without giving enough time to reply.

On 9 September, when Kangana first approached the Bombay High Court against demolition, the court stayed the proceedings and Justice Kathawala questioned the BMC’s prompt action. The court had said that if the Municipal Body had shown the same speed in other cases, the city would have been very different. The court asked Kangana’s lawyer to submit the next hearing picture and other material to show that all the demolished parts were in place since January 2020.