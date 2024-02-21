Eurogamer had the opportunity to interview Hidetaka Miyazakigame designer at FromSoftware, also asking about the possibility of seeing a Return of Bloodbornein the form of a remake or remaster of some kind, obtaining a still vague response but which, if nothing else, confirms the fact that it is a important game for developers.

“It's a game we're in very fond of themas much as our fans are,” Miyazaki said in response to the possibility of Bloodborne returning to the scene in some form. “It makes me very happy to see that there are still so many people who are so passionate.”

There doesn't seem to be anything concrete yet, but at least the designer made an interesting speech about new hardwarewhich seems aimed at the re-evaluation of games through remake operations, which are evidently appreciated by the author.