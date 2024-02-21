Eurogamer had the opportunity to interview Hidetaka Miyazakigame designer at FromSoftware, also asking about the possibility of seeing a Return of Bloodbornein the form of a remake or remaster of some kind, obtaining a still vague response but which, if nothing else, confirms the fact that it is a important game for developers.
“It's a game we're in very fond of themas much as our fans are,” Miyazaki said in response to the possibility of Bloodborne returning to the scene in some form. “It makes me very happy to see that there are still so many people who are so passionate.”
There doesn't seem to be anything concrete yet, but at least the designer made an interesting speech about new hardwarewhich seems aimed at the re-evaluation of games through remake operations, which are evidently appreciated by the author.
The benefits of new hardware and remakes
“I think the fact of having new hardware available is clearly an element that gives value to remake“Miyazaki explained, these new platforms can bring “things that couldn't be achieved in previous generations, ways of rendering specific expressions that couldn't be achieved,” he reported, “sometimes made possible.”
But beyond that, Miyazaki says the most important element may be making some games accessible to new users, and he's happy to know that people are looking forward to Bloodborne as a game they'd love to see again in new forms.
“I'm happy to see that this is a game that can evoke specific memories, which is also true for me and the staff who worked on it,” Miyazaki said. “When we see these passionate requests from the community, obviously it is something that makes us very emotional and makes us feel lucky to be able to share these memories.”
The discussion resurfaces today following the presentation of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, with a release date finally announced for the expansion.
