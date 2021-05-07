ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

US President Biden wants to grind patent protection for corona vaccines. The idea would be more credible if the United States hadn’t followed the most selfish vaccination policy so far. A comment.

Munich – In the greatest health crisis in modern history, it was not the national governments that saved us, but the ingenuity of researchers. Private companies have developed the vaccines that save them in record time. They took enormous financial risks for this, in the hope that if they succeeded, they would be rewarded for it. The jubilation that US President Joe Biden is now getting from the Greens, the SPD and the Left for his proposal to suspend patent protection for vaccine manufacturers shows how little they understand the beneficial effects of market incentives. Anyone who grinds patent protection and thus intellectual property today ensures that companies do not invest in saving medicine again next time.

Patent protection for corona vaccines: Biden’s America was not a good example with export bans

It is true that rich countries must ensure that sufficient quantities of vaccines also reach poorer countries. This is more than just a requirement of humanity. We, too, are only safe from Corona and its mutations if everyone is safe. Biden’s America was unfortunately not a good role model here with its export bans. Hardly any country was more selfish when it came to helping other countries with vaccines and preliminary products.

The idea of ​​now, for example, bleeding German companies like Biontech in order to polish America’s battered reputation in the world is quite hypocritical. The same applies to the applause from Paris, whose own medicine champion Sanofi failed in the vaccine development and is happy to see the German competitors being flattened. According to Biontech, the Tübingen-based company Curevac is also about to approve a corona vaccine.

Corona vaccines: expropriating research companies is unjust

Yes, America and Europe are rich. Nothing speaks against investing a small part of this wealth in licensing and production cooperations for the benefit of other countries. But expropriating research-based companies for this is unjust and in the end it will cost us all much more.

A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis