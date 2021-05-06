After her divorce, which sparked widespread controversy, Bill Gates’ wife returns to the fore again, not as a philanthropist and activist for the empowerment of women, but as the second richest woman in the world with an estimated wealth of $ 73 billion.

Documents that Melinda submitted to the King County High Court in Seattle, Washington on Monday showed her request to split the $ 146bn fortune with her ex-husband Bill Gates equally, according to The Guardian.

If this were to happen, Melinda, under the laws of Washington state, in the absence of any prior agreement between the spouses, would rank second behind Francoise Bettencourt Myers, the 67-year-old owner of L’Oréal, whose inherited wealth is now about $ 83 billion.

The couple’s staggering personal wealth includes their $ 130 million mainland 66,000 square feet overlooking Lake Washington, a series of vacation homes such as an oceanfront home near San Diego worth $ 43 million, and a $ 59 million farmhouse in Florida. .

In addition to the real estate, the couple owns several private jets and a fleet of cars, including a rare Porsche 959 worth $ 2 million and an electric Porsche Taycan. Their main home has garages that can hold up to 23 cars.

The Bloomberg Richest Index ranks Bill Gates as the fourth richest person in the world, with a total wealth of about $ 146 billion. However, he would be much richer – and probably still the richest person in the world – if he had not already donated at least $ 40 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The split between Bill Gates comes shortly after Jeff Bezos, the president of Amazon and the world’s richest person, split from his wife, 25-year-old MacKenzie Scott.

Their divorce in 2019 turned Scott into the fourth richest woman in the world, with a fortune of $ 38 billion. Since then, her fortune, which is mostly held in Amazon stocks, has risen to $ 60 billion as Amazon’s stock price soars, and she donates billions of dollars in charitable gifts totaling $ 6 billion in 2020.