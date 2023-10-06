US President Joe Biden stated this Friday that there is a “possibility” that he will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. in November in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“That meeting has not yet been scheduled, but it is a possibility,” he said when asked about it by the press during an event at the White House.

Biden’s statements come after revelations made by the local press. On Thursday, a US official described the meeting as fairly secure to the Washington Post. A National Security Council spokesperson further said that while Biden expects a meeting, nothing has been confirmed.

Biden has been saying for months that he wants to meet with Xi, but the White House has not yet announced any date for the meeting.

Both leaders could coincide at the Apec summit, which will be held from November 11 to 17 in San Francisco under the motto “Creating a resilient and sustainable future for all”.

During the first days of the summit, the attendance of the Ministers of Economy and Foreign Affairs of the 21 members of Apec is expected, while the heads of State and Government will hold their meetings in the last part of the event, on November 16 and 17.

Xi has not yet confirmed his attendance at Apec. He was already absent from the G20 summit in India, when the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of the two powers was also rumored.

Biden and Xi last met in November 2022 in Bali, on the margins of the G20, and agreed to establish communication mechanisms aimed at preventing competition between the two powers from leading to an open conflict.

That meeting was then seen as a new chapter in bilateral relations after the tensions of the Donald Trump administration. (2017-2021), when both nations engaged in a trade war with the mutual imposition of tariffs.

However, the harmony was short-lived and relations soured again after the Biden Administration shot down an alleged Chinese “spy” balloon that flew over the United States at the end of January and fell over Atlantic waters on February 4.

To try to improve the bilateral relationship, the Biden Executive sent to China in recent months the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who had planned a visit before the balloon incident, as well as the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and the of Commerce, Gina Raimondo.

Biden sees China as the United States’ biggest competitor, but has reiterated on numerous occasions that he does not want an open conflict.

