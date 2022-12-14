Bianchina defends the basic income and flirts with Conte?

Last night at White paper (Rai 3) there was yet another debate on Basic income.

The occasion was that of the presence of Bruno Vespa who attacked the income by telling a story that happened to him personally, as reported The weather.

“I have a farm in Puglia. I found a girl who worked illegally in a club. She was good, motivated, she wanted to grow: I offered her 1,300 euros to be a waitress”, is the story of Vespa engaged in a confrontation with the communist Paolo Ferrero. The young woman accepted but then “she came home and her partner told her: you’re crazy, adding undeclared work to your income you are much freer and do what you want. There are an infinite number of these situations in Italy ”, said the presenter of Porta a Porta that he had explained that he had not denounced her young woman so as not to “ruin her life”.

Vespa has been critical of this measure several times and has never hidden it.

In fact, there are many cases like this in Italy and how congenial the law seems to be made on purpose to be violated and to open holes and crevices to the bad guys who flock there like mice to cheese.

Indeed, to have the rdc need to produce a ISEE which is almost never checked, we know how these bureaucratic things go. Obviously those who have a job tend to take it off the books and thus take the income as well while those who don’t have a job don’t look for it and become a “sofa man”.

Difficult to see a person who gives up money or effort in the name of ethical correctness.

But the problem is not in the people who do what suits them best – it is obvious – but it is precisely in the law designed precisely for a sort of “exchange vote” and in fact the Five Stars, who have proposed it, are very strong in the South and especially in Campania and Sicily, where there are crowds of earners, many also from organized crime.

Just look at the demonstrations in support and the violent slogans that are used.

The same Melons she was threatened by an agitated earner who threatened to kill her.

The same goes for building bonuses that have behind them a law that was not done badly but very badly which opened up highways to the scams that punctually occurred.

The rdc and the bonuses weigh like boulders on the community, draining huge resources that could be better relocated.

And it does well Melons to finally announce limits, restrictions and finally controls by redirecting the treasure perhaps towards raising the ceiling of minimum wages, thus going to protect the elderly instead of the young, who can and must work.

Having said this, Berlinguer tried to defend the income by confirming – once again – her thinking which is very close if not coinciding with that of the Five stars.

And here the candidacy speech of “Whitey”, as Mauro Corona calls it, at the next Lazio Regionals precisely with the Movement.

A candidacy that hovers and has never been made official but is made up of mutual endorsements and amorous correspondences between the Berlinguer And With youstuff to make the same sympathetic mountaineer a regular guest of his broadcasts jealous.

The application of Bianca Berlinguerif it were epiphanized in concrete terms, it is part of the strategy that Giuseppe Conte is following to become the leader of the left which is currently in the most complete chaos.

Conte – who is a shrewd man and does not lack the famous bronze face – knows that Bianchina’s surname is magical and is a kind of magnet for left-wing voters and is moving in this direction.

