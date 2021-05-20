Berserk and the manga community just got hit hard. According to the official account of the project, it was announced that Kentaro miura, author of the saga died on May 6 due to an acute aortic dissection.

We join the voices that wish his family and close ones a speedy recovery. The world of manga and anime are in mourning.

Kentaro miura has made history with the development of Berserk. A manga that began to be published in 1989 and that marked a before and after in history. It told the story of a fantasy world, dark and violent.

The main story tells the life of Guts, an orphan mercenary who accompanied by the elf Puck, hunt demonic beings called apostles.

What is Berserk?

Up to now, Berserk is a manga that had been divided into large arcs: The first of them tells the story of Guts during his childhood and youth until he meets Griffith, leader of the mercenary group Band of the Falcon who becomes the villain of the saga with the next arc that leads to the fateful Eclipse, a disaster that will destroy both the hero’s life and begins the hunt for the apostles, as well as his quest for revenge against Griffith.

At the moment, Berserk was in the arch of Fantasy that narrates the events that occurred after the “transformation of the world”, the establishment of Falconia (the long-awaited kingdom of Griffith), the battle against Sea god and the arrival of Guts and his group to Elfhelm, the island of the elves. However, it is not known what will happen to the saga, given these events.

We wish you rest in peace Kentaro miura, author of Berserk.




