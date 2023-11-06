New materials developed atUniversity of Surrey could pave the way for a new generation of detectors flexible x-rayswith potential applications ranging from the treatment of cancer to better airport scanners.

The results of the study were published on Advanced Science.

Bendy x-rays: here’s how they work

Traditionally, X-ray detectors are made of heavy, rigid materials such as silicon or the germanium. The new, flexible detectors are cheaper and can be shaped around the objects being scanned, improving accuracy in patient screening and reducing risk when imaging tumors and administering radiotherapy.

Doctor Prabodhi Nanayakkara, who led the research at the University of Surrey, said: “This new material is flexible, cheap and sensitive. But the interesting thing is that this material is equivalent to fabrics. This opens the way to live dosimetry, which is simply not possible with current technology.”

Most of the X-ray detectors available on the market today are heavy, rigid, consume energy and are expensive if you need to cover a large area.

The substances made up of hydrogen And carbonknown as organic semiconductors, offer a more flexible solution, but until now they have not produced as detailed an X-ray image as traditional detectors.

To solve this challenge, scientists atAdvanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey they created devices based on an ink by adding small amounts of high atomic number elements to an organic semiconductor.

Building on the team’s previous research in this field, the new detector behaves more like human tissue under X-rays, which could lead to new safer techniques for administering radiotherapy, mammography and x-ray.

The professor Ravi Silva, director of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute, said: “This new technology could be used in a variety of contexts, such as radiotherapy, scanning historical artefacts and in security scanners. The University of Surrey along with his spin-out SilverRay Ltd continues to pave the way for flexible X-ray detectors – we are pleased to see the technology showing real promise for a wide range of uses.”

The co-author, Professor Martin Heeneyof theImperial College Londoncommented: “We have been developing heavy analogues of traditional organic semiconductors for some time and were intrigued when Dr. Imalka Jayawardena suggested their application in X-ray detectors. These results are very exciting, especially considering that this was the first material studied, and there is ample scope for further improvements.”

Researchers at the University of Surrey have identified key design rules for making detectors Curved X-raysbringing i. closer to reality clearer x-rays And safe.

Although the use of flat screen digital detectors have allowed radiographers to examine Reliance solely on flat screens means unavoidable distortion around the edges of images.

THE flat panels They also prevent accurate recording of the delivered X-ray dose, a key feature to enable safer radiotherapy and minimize secondary tumors.

Efforts to create flexible detectors have so far been unsuccessful due to the fragile characteristics of the rigid inorganic semiconductors used to make them. Some curvature was achieved by using a thinner layer of semiconductor, but this compromised performance levels and resulted in poor quality images.

In a study published in the journal peer-reviewed Advanced Science, however, researchers at the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey, in collaboration with theUniversity of Bologna, The National Physics Laboratory and the University of Sheffield, identify the design rules for a special class of “inorganic-to-organic” semiconductors. By adjusting the molecular weight of organic semiconductors sensitized with bismuth oxide nanoparticles to stretch polymer chains, researchers are paving the way for making more robust curved digital detectors with high sensitivity, or digital films.

Prabodhi Nanayakkaralead author of the study and Ph.D. student at the University of Surrey, said: “Our curved detector concept showed exceptional mechanical robustness and allows for bending radii of up to 1.3 mm.

The use of organic or “inorganic-to-organic” semiconductors It is also much more cost-effective than conventional inorganic semiconductors made from silicon or germanium, which require expensive crystal growth methods. Our approach potentially offers significant commercial advantage.”

The professor Ravi Silva, director of the Advanced Technology Institute at Surrey, said: “The technology we are demonstrating will help create a revolutionary new high-sensitivity X-ray detector that is scalable, thanks to the design and materials used. This technology has huge potential in medical applications and other uses of X-rays, so we are working with a spin-out company, SilverRay, and hope to turn this technology into the of large areas.”