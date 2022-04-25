Home page World

Of: Sven Hauberg

Hamster purchases for fear of a lockdown: residents shop in a supermarket in the Chaoyang district of Beijing. © Ng Han Guan/AP/dpa

Is the Chinese capital threatened with a lockdown like in Shanghai? Fear of curfews is growing among the residents of Beijing, and panic buying occurs.

Munich/Beijing – First Shanghai, then Beijing? In China’s capital, concerns are growing about a lockdown for the 21 million metropolis. The reason for the panic is the authorities’ reaction to almost a dozen new corona infections within 24 hours that were registered in the Chaoyang district. According to data from the National Health Authority in Beijing, 60 infections were counted within just under a week.

About 3.5 million people live in Chaoyang, who will have to be tested in three rounds every two days from Monday (April 25). “The expanded tests are intended to curb and prevent the rise in Covid-19 infections and protect the health and lives of residents,” the state-controlled official quoted as saying Global Times a local health worker. The district is one of the economic centers of Beijing, a particularly large number of foreigners live here, and embassies are also based here.

Individual blocks of flats with infections had already been cordoned off in Chaoyang at the weekend, and other neighborhoods were locked down on Monday. Residents are not allowed to leave the area for the time being. Restaurants and entertainment venues were also closed there.

Corona in China: “Gloomy situation” in Beijing

For fear of further curfews, hamster purchases are already taking place in Chaoyang. Reports were shared on social networks that individual grocery stores stopped delivering goods. According to Chinese media, however, several delivery services have increased their stocks of fresh food. On Sunday, the local authorities also announced that there was enough food for the city’s residents.

Residents take part in a mass corona test in Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Monday. © Ng Han Guan/AP/dpa

Government officials patrol the streets of Chaoyang, disinfecting parked cars, bicycles and houses. More than 1,200 people have already been quarantined as close contacts of infected people. On Saturday, municipal official Tian Wei told reporters in Beijing that the situation was “bleak”: “The city has seen multiple outbreaks with multiple chains of transmission recently, and the risk of sustained and undetected transmission is high,” Tian said . “The whole city must act immediately.”

China: Is the lockdown coming for all of Beijing?

Whether a lockdown will be imposed on all or parts of Beijing depends on the spread of the virus, said an expert from the national health agency Global Times. “When the results of the tests in Chaoyang and other parts come out, it will give us a better picture of the overall epidemic situation in Beijing,” said the unnamed senior official. “Further measures will follow accordingly.” The authorities in Beijing assume that the corona virus has been spreading in the city for more than a week.

The concerns of people in the capital about a lockdown are also related to the corona policy in other parts of the country. China is the last country in the world to pursue a strict zero-Covid strategy and has set itself the goal of tracking all infections and draining sources of infection. Across China, dozens of cities are currently under lockdown or some other form of confinement.

However, this strategy is currently reaching its limits, especially in Shanghai. The economic metropolis with its approximately 25 million inhabitants was sent into a lockdown at the beginning of April. Even though the curfews have now been relaxed in some districts, it is still unclear when the lockdown will end. The city has been reporting several thousand new infections every day for weeks, and the number of deaths is now increasing. The highest number of outbreaks was reported on Sunday with 51 deaths in connection with Covid-19.

China: Lockdown in Shanghai weighs on global economy

Because there have been supply bottlenecks in Shanghai for weeks, the displeasure of the local population is increasing. The fact that infected people are transported to huge quarantine camps is also criticized. The anger of the citizens is not only vented on the streets, but also in social media, where the censors often cannot keep up with deleting the content.

For example, a video circulated for several hours on Saturday, in which aerial photos of deserted Shanghai were accompanied by press statements in which the authorities assured at the beginning of the Corona outbreak in March that they rejected a lockdown in the metropolis because of the economic effects. Audio recordings of affected people can also be heard, such as a mother begging her neighbors in the middle of the night for antipyretics for her baby.

The lockdown in Shanghai, where China’s most important port is located, has long had an impact on the global economy. Because hundreds of container ships are piling up in front of the city, global supply chains are already severely disrupted. According to estimates, the export volume of the Shanghai port has already fallen by 40 percent. Also on Monday, the Shanghai Composite index fell more than 5 percent to its lowest level in two years. (sh)