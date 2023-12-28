Home page politics

Nadja Zinsmeister

A Russian diplomat predicts a bleak scenario for Finland if there is an escalation between Russia and NATO countries.

Moscow/Helsinki – A Russian diplomat has warned Finland: In the event of a military conflict with NATO, the neighboring country will be the first to suffer. “I just don't understand how Finland benefits from this. They lived quietly and in peace until they suddenly found themselves in this alliance between Russia and NATO,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told the news agency RIA on Wednesday (December 28).

Ulyanov said Moscow traditionally viewed Finland as actually a “neutral and generally friendly country.” But the Fronts between the two neighboring countries have hardened in the wake of the Ukraine war. According to his own statement, the diplomat would not like a conflict. “But since they are our neighbors, they will be the first to suffer if, God forbid, an escalation occurs,” Ulyanov said.

The background to the growing tensions is also Helsinki's increased cooperation with the USA. The US military will in future have access to 15 bases and training areas in Finland. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen signed a defense agreement on December 18th. This still needs to be approved by the Finnish Parliament before it comes into force.

Shortly before Christmas, the Russian President had already Wladimir Putin responded to the growing collaboration with sharp criticism. “There were no problems. But now there will be some, because we are establishing a Leningrad military district and concentrating certain military units there,” the Kremlin chief said on December 17. Putin was referring to the St. Petersburg area near the Finnish border. In Russia the Soviet name Leningrad is still used for the region.

At the same time, Putin dismissed Western fears of a possible Russian attack on a NATO member state as “complete nonsense.” There is “no reason, no interest – neither geopolitical, economic nor military” to attack a NATO state.

There is also a tense mood on the long land border between the countries: Finland recently joined due to an apparently noticeable influx Migrants without valid papers again all border crossings with Russia. The government accuses the Kremlin of deliberately smuggling refugees into the EU in order to cause destabilization.

Finland only gave up its decades-long freedom from military alliances under the impression of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The country borders Russia to the east for a length of 1,340 kilometers. Sweden has also applied to join NATO, but is still waiting for the last two missing ratifications from NATO members Turkey and Hungary. (nz/AFP/dpa)