At the time of writing this article, what we could say is the first preview of the live action of Saint Seiya which is named The Knights of The Zodiac.

Why do we put if it will be real or not? There is simply no official information that tells us for sure that this is not fan-made. What yes, is that the Saint Seiya live action project is real and was in production, so we can say that it can be something true.

Now doing some research Through IMDB we can find that Sean Bean (Ned Stark in Game of Thrones) will be Alman Kido, Mackenyu will take the role of Seiya, Nick Stahl will be Cassius, Madison Iseman will be Sienna.

In the first preview, it is noticeable that Athena and a gentleman whose face is completely covered appear there. The climax at the end is to see Mackenyu in what seems to be the test of when Seiya fights to obtain the Pegasus armor.

Source: Toei Animation, Sony Pictures

At the end we have the movie coming out in 2023, so we’re not that far away.

We also recommend: Saint Seiya: A live action is coming and these famous actors will become the Knights of the Zodiac

the script of Knights of the Zodiacthe live action of Saint Seiya, was written by Kiel Murray, Josh Campbell, and Matt Stucken. Murray is best known for his work on Pixar animations for Disney, while Campbell and Stucken have been working together for several years now.

At the moment, the information is scarce and there is still a long way to go to know a little more about the context of this story in which we will surely have the resurrection of the goddess, then the orphan turned knight and the appearance of the rest of the characters.

What did you think of the first trailer? Do not forget that you can leave your opinion in the comments. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook