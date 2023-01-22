Home page politics

From: Stefanie Fischhaber

An opposition politician has sharply criticized President Putin for his Ukraine war.

In Russia there is increasing criticism of the Ukraine war. An opposition politician shot Putin on state television – and painted a gloomy end to the war.

Moscow – In the meantime, the tone about the Ukraine war is also changing in Russia. Putin’s conduct of the war has repeatedly met with criticism, and former intelligence officer Igor Girkin even spoke of Putin’s impeachment. But opposition critics are also increasingly speaking. The politician Boris Nadezhdin had often criticized the war. Now he attacked the Kremlin boss on Russian state television – and described the Ukraine war as a “disastrous mistake”.

Opposition politician criticizes Ukraine war: Putin’s calculation didn’t work out

“Obviously, the war against Ukraine was a disastrous mistake,” opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin bluntly told Russian state television. Ukrainian politician Anton Gerashchenko shared footage of the talk show on Twitter. In it, Nadezhdin sharply criticizes the Ukraine war.

The opposition politician explained that Putin’s idea of ​​how the war would go had not come true. “It was planned as a colonial war,” said the former Duma representative. The Russian population should continue to live as before, go to the theater or football stadium and be carefree. Meanwhile, Putin would have sent out Russian troops, the Ukrainian army would have fled and Selenskyj would have fled to the West out of fright. In a blitzkrieg, Russia was to capture Kyiv within days.

Kremlin chief criticized: “I don’t know who Putin said…”

But Putin’s plan didn’t work out. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians have been fighting the Russian invasion for almost 11 months. “I don’t know who told Putin that Ukrainians would not resist,” Nadezhdin said. After almost a year, he sees progress at the front, for example in the city of Zaporizhia, but this progress has a price.

Numerous Ukrainian cities have been completely destroyed, and Mariupol is a place of horror, according to the opposition figure. Millions of people are fleeing Ukraine, and some of them are also finding shelter in Russia. “We see the greatest humanitarian catastrophe,” said the war opponent. It turned out that the Russian army was not working.

The opposition paints the gloomy end of the war: “Do you want that?”

Nadezhdin doesn’t believe that Ukraine will win the war. However, he could imagine Russia taking Kyiv by storm. However, this victory would come at a high price for Russia, said the 63-year-old, citing measures that could still be used to win the war. On the one hand, Putin must announce a mobilization across the country and call up millions of Russian men.

In addition, Ukraine’s borders would have to be closed and martial law declared. But the result will be that big cities like Kyiv or Kharkiv will end up in ruins, like Mariupol. “There will be hundreds of thousands of dead people. Do you want that?” Nadezhdin finally asked the group. It was not the first time that the former Duma member openly questioned the strategy of the Russian military. He urges the Kremlin to negotiate with Kyiv to end the war. (sf)