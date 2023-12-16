Putin instructed to suppress any outside interference in the election campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to suppress any outside interference in the presidential campaign. He made this statement during a meeting with leaders of State Duma factions, speaking about the upcoming presidential elections.

The Russian leader stressed that any interference in the country's internal affairs will be strictly suppressed in accordance with Russian laws.

We will defend the freedom of our people, their sovereignty and the right to choose their future. It is the people, and only the people of Russia, who are the only source of power in our country. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin outlined his fundamental positions on the presidential elections

The head of state also outlined several fundamental positions on this issue. First of all, he drew attention to the fact that elections should take place on a competitive basis and in full compliance with the laws of the Russian Federation. He also expressed the opinion that the main thing for all parties and factions should be “a deep understanding of fundamental national interests, their responsibility to the people, to our country and its future.” In conclusion, Vladimir Putin emphasized that the election campaign and the voting itself must take place “in full accordance with constitutional, democratic procedures, transparently, legitimately and honestly.”

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov predicted that the United States would increase its interference in Russia’s internal affairs as the country’s presidential elections approached. As an example of Washington's interference in Moscow's affairs, he cited the events in Makhachkala.

The Russian presidential elections will be held from March 15 to 17, 2024 and will be the first three-day presidential elections in the country's history.

Putin named two Western plans for Russia

Earlier, the Russian leader said that Western countries have two plans for the country: to dismember and plunder. According to him, the West wants to plunder Russia, if not by force, then through turmoil and fragmentation. “The West, in principle, does not need such a large and multinational country as Russia,” Putin said.

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

Before this, the head of state stated that Russia would adequately respond to all challenges. In his opinion, this will be helped by love for the country – one of the main foundations of Russian statehood and the most important value for society. Such unity of people, according to the president, “guarantees that Russia will adequately respond to the most difficult challenges and threats and will confidently pass through all trials.”

Putin called any attempts to split society a betrayal. He ruled out the possibility of discord in the country and added that the authorities would not allow anyone to do this.

Putin declared the impossibility of a lasting world order without a strong Russia

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that without a strong Russia, a stable world order is impossible. According to him, Russia is at the forefront of shaping a more just world.

Without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader also noted that the country is fighting not only for its own freedom, but that of the whole world. According to him, Russia has blocked the path of those who claim world domination and their exclusivity. “We openly say that the dictatorship of one hegemon – we see it, everyone sees it now – is decrepit,” he said.