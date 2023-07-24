The film, which broke at the box office on July 20, despite being released on the same day as ‘Oppenheimer’, has delighted many fans of the Mattel doll. Weeks before it hits the big screen in many parts of the world, the expectation to see the film was already high. In its first week, what was speculated happened, and the live action of ‘Barbie’ was crowned as the most viewed, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s film.

Given this, many have asked if a sequel to the film will be presented. Greta Gerwigdirector of ‘Barbie’and margot robbie, protagonist who gives life to the doll, spoke about it. Both, very excited about the premiere of the film and its reception by the public, believe that it is something anticipated to talk about it, when just ‘Barbie’ It will celebrate its first week of release.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling actors who give life to ‘Barbie’ and Ken respectively. Photo: The Newspaper

Will ‘Barbie’ have a sequel?

The film’s director Greta Gerwig, had an interview with ET magazine, in which she commented that, for the moment, she is only focused on the premiere of the film and crosses her fingers that everything works out. “Then we’ll see what happens after that,” she said.

On the other hand, the protagonist of ‘Barbie‘, margot robbie, did not hesitate to comment on the rumors that have been taking place. The actress went a little deeper about the idea of ​​expanding the world of the Mattel doll: “It could go in a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a trap if you try to prepare a first film while also planning sequels,” was what she commented. margot robbie in an interview for TIME magazine.

However, it is not entirely ruled out that ‘Barbie’ have a sequel in the future, but what is a fact is that at the moment it will not.