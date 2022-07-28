Without a shadow of a doubt Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most loved and talked about presenter on Italian television. According to some rumors that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, the woman should return to work in the month of August on Canale 5. The reason? Let’s find out what it is about in detail.

Barbara D’Urso returns to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip there have been some rumors regarding his job career. The Neapolitan presenter could appear again on the small screen as early as August.

Following the summer holidays, D’Urso’s return to work was set for the day September 6, 2022. However, it now appears that things have changed. In fact, the beautiful Neapolitan could return to the helm of the conduction from Afternoon 5 in a few weeks. To give theannouncement it was Davide Maggio who also revealed the reason that seems to lie behind the choice of Mediaset.

There reason so the return of Barbara D’Urso could be anticipated is connected to elections which will take place on 25 September 2022. Considering that Afternoon 5 it also deals with political issues, the idea of ​​Mediaset is to broadcast the program as soon as possible. However Afternoon 5 he is not the only one dealing with the subject of politics. Among others format there are: Quarta Repubblica, Fuori Dal Coro, Dritto and Rovescio.

We are not currently aware of the reliability of this news. In fact, none have arrived yet confirmation or denial neither by the person concerned nor by the personnel of the Mediaset networks. However, one thing is certain: should an early return be necessary, the Neapolitan host would be immediately ready to satisfy any job request.