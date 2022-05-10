According to some rumors, Milly Carlucci would have requested the presence of Barbara D’Urso at Dancing With the Stars

Without a shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. The famous presenter will return to keep company with her viewers in September with her program Afternoon 5. However, according to some rumors, Milly Carlucci he would have asked for hers presence to Dancing with the Stars.

Barbara D’Urso never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the famous presenter ended up in the center of the gossip. This time it was some who made her the protagonist of a gossip indiscretions which reveal its possible participation to Dancing with the Stars.

To spread such on the web news was the portal “PuddingBlog“. In fact, according to the latter, the presenter could appear in the next edition of the well-known talent show hosted by Milly Carlucci and broadcast on rai networks.

In detail, the participation of Barbara D’Urso a Dancing with the Stars could take place in the quality of competitor. However, it would not be one fixed presence. In fact, it is rumored that the woman could become a show dancer for just one night.

To bring out this indiscretion that is becoming more and more insistent on the web was also Vito Coppola during the last one party birthday of the presenter. Milly Carlucci will really request the presence of D’Urso a Dancing with the Stars? We just have to find out!

Barbara D’Urso: the presenter will return in September with Afternoon 5

In the meantime, to all fans of Afternoon 5 it is assured that Barbara will return to September in his afternoon lounge to keep company with all his viewers. Despite the contract of the host is expiring, she herself stated that she will soon be renewed by Mediaset.