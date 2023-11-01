The rumor about the presenter is making the rounds on the web: here are all the details

Barbara D’Urso he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. Over the last few hours, the presenter’s name has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime news newspapers. The reason? It seems a bombshell story has emerged regarding the former host’s return to TV Afternoon 5: let’s go in order and discover all the details of the gossip together.

Barbara D’Urso ready to return to TV? In these last hours the weekly ‘Novella 2000’ has shared a real scoop regarding the presenter’s return to TV. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, it seems that the former presenter of Afternoon 5 is ready to land on a prestigious Rai program.

The program we are talking about is the Sanremo Festival. According to what has emerged, in fact, it seems that there is the possibility that Carmelita could land on the most important stage in Italy. These were the newspaper’s words on the matter:

There are two pieces of news! Barbara D’Urso scheduled for February at the Sanremo Festival: it seems that her agent, Lucio Presta (who is the same agent as Amadeus) is moving in this direction and has already received all types of clearance, including that of the artistic director Amadeus, who has always loved and respected Barbara.

It goes without saying that at the moment it is only a question rumor as the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved.

Continuing with the revelationthe weekly ‘Novella 2000’ then added: