He Next Monday, March 18, 2024, will be a holidaywhich means that workers in the Mexican formal sector will be able to rest or, if they work, they will have to be paid more than a normal day.

Under this understanding, there are many people who have doubts about whether or not the banks will open this coming Monday, March 18 of the current year, so we will give you the answer immediately.

It is in this way that, according to the calendar of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), next Monday the banks that operate in the Mexican national territory will remain closed.

Given this, if you are a client of Banorte, Citibanamex, BBVA or Santander, you must prepare in advance and carry out the operations that you have to carry out in the branches.

However, it should be noted, ATMs will continue to operate normally, as will bank transfersalthough, in the case of the former, it should be noted that many times these are located in shopping centers, which may have their own calendar of suspension days or restricted access hours to the facilities.

For its part, it should be taken into account that the suspension of work schedule of the Mexican stock exchange may differ from the table of holidays included in the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

It is so that the days of work rest included in the rest table of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV):

*Constitution Day: February 5

*Birthday of Benito Juárez: March 21

*Holy Week: Thursday and Good Friday

*Labor Day: May 1st

*Independence Day: September 16

*Rest due to the Electoral Law: October 1

*Day of the Dead: November 2

*Mexican Revolution Day: November 21

*Bank Employee Day: December 12

*Christmas is on the 25th of December

Will banks open or not on Monday, March 18, 2024? This we know/Photo: Cuartoscuro

On the other hand, the following is the table of work rest days contemplated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT):

I. The 1st. from January

II. The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5

III. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

IV. The 1st of May

V. May 5 for the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla

SAW. On May 10 for the Commemoration of Mother's Day

VII. On May 15 for the Commemoration of Teacher's Day

VIII. September 16

XI. November 1st for the Day of the Dead.

XII: November 2

XIII. The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20

XIV. October 1st

XV. December 25

XVI. That determined by the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day.

