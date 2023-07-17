from the newsroomi

07/17/2023

This Monday, the 17th, the Desenrola Brasil Program begins, aimed at assisting debtors with a monthly income of more than 2 minimum wages up to R$ 20,000. Bank debts will be negotiated directly with the financial institution under special conditions to be defined by each bank. In addition, the measure provides for the suspension of debts of up to R$ 100.

The expectation is to create special conditions to facilitate the renegotiations of approximately 70 million people, including the two planned ranges, throughout the program. However, as it is a new program, it is common for questions to arise – and even incorrect information.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febrabran), therefore, prepared a guide with questions and answers about Desenrola. Check below:

How do I participate in this stage of Desenrola? Citizens must look for the financial institution in which they have debts through their official channels (internet, applications, central offices or agencies) to initiate negotiation;

Citizens must look for the financial institution in which they have debts through their official channels (internet, applications, central offices or agencies) to initiate negotiation; Does this step include only debts from the financial sector? Yes. Only financial sector debts will be considered within the Desenrola Brasil Program in this first stage. This range includes the bank debts of customers who have a monthly income of more than 2 minimum wages and less than R$ 20,000 and who are not included in the Federal Government’s Single Registry. Debts contracted between 2019 and December 31, 2022 will benefit;

Yes. Only financial sector debts will be considered within the Desenrola Brasil Program in this first stage. This range includes the bank debts of customers who have a monthly income of more than 2 minimum wages and less than R$ 20,000 and who are not included in the Federal Government’s Single Registry. Debts contracted between 2019 and December 31, 2022 will benefit; What special conditions will be offered? Each financial institution, according to its own policies, will define the financing conditions for this phase;

Each financial institution, according to its own policies, will define the financing conditions for this phase; What is the initial membership deadline and the final deadline? Range 2 renegotiations can be made from July 17th and will extend until December 30th, when the Desenrola Brasil Program ends;

Range 2 renegotiations can be made from July 17th and will extend until December 30th, when the Desenrola Brasil Program ends; In how many installments can I pay my debts? The conditions of rate and installment of the renegotiated debts will be made directly between the citizens and the creditor bank;

The conditions of rate and installment of the renegotiated debts will be made directly between the citizens and the creditor bank; Can debts with stores or public services be negotiated at this stage? For those who fall into Track 2, no. Non-bank debts will be included for those in Tier 1, which will be in operation from September 2023;

For those who fall into Track 2, no. Non-bank debts will be included for those in Tier 1, which will be in operation from September 2023; I have non-bank and bank debts. Can I join phase 2 now and then in September phase 1? No. People who fit into Track 2 will only renegotiate their bank debts;

No. People who fit into Track 2 will only renegotiate their bank debts; Will banks forgive debts up to R＄100? The condition of suspending the negative debt of up to R$ 100 does not represent a pardon. Debt negation of up to this amount will be suspended and the citizen will need to renegotiate this amount if he is unable to make the payment at once. In the case of not renegotiating or not paying the renegotiation, the negation will be made again;

The condition of suspending the negative debt of up to R$ 100 does not represent a pardon. Debt negation of up to this amount will be suspended and the citizen will need to renegotiate this amount if he is unable to make the payment at once. In the case of not renegotiating or not paying the renegotiation, the negation will be made again; If the citizen pays some installments and does not honor the other renegotiated amounts, will he be denied? Yes. The renegotiation of debts under better conditions requires their full settlement. In the case of citizens who join the Program and only pay part of the renegotiated debts, they will be negatived for the amount they fail to pay. Charges will apply to this unpaid amount, such as late payment interest and a late fee. Thus, it is important that the citizen evaluates the renegotiation conditions , to avoid non-payment;

Yes. The renegotiation of debts under better conditions requires their full settlement. In the case of citizens who join the Program and only pay part of the renegotiated debts, they will be negatived for the amount they fail to pay. Charges will apply to this unpaid amount, such as late payment interest and a late fee. Thus, it is important that the citizen evaluates the renegotiation conditions to avoid non-payment; In case the citizen has the suspension of the negativity of his debt of up to R＄ 100 and does not settle it, will he be again negative? Yes. The suspension of the negative occurs from the adhesion to the Program, however the debt must be paid;

Yes. The suspension of the negative occurs from the adhesion to the Program, however the debt must be paid; If my bank has not joined Desenrola, can I negotiate? Not all banks will offer debt renegotiation conditions within the Desenrola Brasil Program. However, if the bank with which the citizen has debts is not registered in the Program, the February suggests that citizens try to renegotiate their debts anyway or carry out debt portability to another institution;

Not all banks will offer debt renegotiation conditions within the Desenrola Brasil Program. However, if the bank with which the citizen has debts is not registered in the Program, the suggests that citizens try to renegotiate their debts anyway or carry out debt portability to another institution; Will citizens who join the Program have access to credit automatically? No. It is necessary that, after renegotiating negative transactions, citizens update their data with the bank they wish to obtain credit for. The bank will review the documentation and decide whether or not to grant the credit. However, not having negative debts can increase the chances of obtaining credit;

No. It is necessary that, after renegotiating negative transactions, citizens update their data with the bank they wish to obtain credit for. The bank will review the documentation and decide whether or not to grant the credit. However, not having negative debts can increase the chances of obtaining credit; What care does the February recommends that citizens renegotiate their debts? A February recommends that citizens interested in renegotiating debts within the Desenrola Brasil Program seek more information within the official channels of the banks that adhere to the Program. Any renegotiation offers that occur outside the banks’ platforms should not be accepted. If you are suspicious of any proposal or value, contact the bank through its official channels.

