VGC interviewed character designer Steven Mayles, composer Grant Kirkhope and lead programmer Chris Sutherland, who later converged on Playtonic to develop Yooka-Laylee, a title that clearly owes a lot to Rare’s historical series, and all of these had their say. on the possibility of a return of Banjo-Kazooie, actually very difficult.

The original Banjo-Kazooie was released in 1998 and is still remembered as an iconic Nintendo 64 title, one of the best 3D platformers ever seen outside of the Mario series, but it has effectively disappeared from the scene for years now. The current Rare no longer seems to have considered the idea of ​​a recovery of the franchise, actually being more inclined to develop new things than to continue past series.

The considerations of the ex-Rare

“I don’t think a Banjo-Kazooie remake would work in the current dynamic of triple-A games, because times have gotten much longer now.”, he explained. Steven Mayles. “I can’t speak for Gregg [Mayles, creative director di Rare], but he is truly the keeper of the franchise. He doesn’t really like to look back and recover the past, so I don’t think he has ever considered resuming the franchise, he prefers to build new experiences “, which actually coincides with the current trend of Rare.

“I think you need first of all a team with the right sense of humor, like the one we had at the time and that might be difficult to replicate,” he explained Grant Kirkhope. “I think Rare would be open to doing that if they could find the right team to employ, but I don’t think such a team currently exists. Also, I also think there isn’t even a suitable audience anymore.”

In the end, Chris Sutherland expressed his desire to be able to see the return of the series: “I really wish that someone could come up with something … some sort of sequel or a game that follows the original line. At least before we get to the point where we forget about the first chapter, but I hope it can happen sooner”.

The last official game of the series was Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts on Xbox 360, which is considered a kind of spin-off with a rather different gameplay, focused on the creation of strange vehicles with a considerable freedom of construction.