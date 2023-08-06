Baldur’s Gate 3 is poised to be one of the most successful games of 2023, in a year already packed with some of the best titles of the current generation.

Larian Studiosthe development team behind Baldur’s Gate 3, following the great success of the work a few days after its launch, has decided to deny some rumors that have been circulating on the internet for some time.

According to some rumors, in fact, it seems that in the future microtransactions may be entered in Baldur’s Gate 3. In a newsletter dedicated to the game, Larian Studios decided to disprove this scenarioas you can see below:

No, there are no in-game purchases in our game. We want to give you a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases. Enjoy the game to the fullest without any extra fees or microtransactions. In a historic era like this, seeing a team categorically deny the possibility of including microtransactions in their game is somewhat surprising. See also Twitter's gaming lead let go as Elon Musk begins mass layoffs This, of course, does not rule out the possibility that in the future Larian Studios may release DLCwhich generally enrich an already complete title.

There are some extras in Baldur’s Gate 3, such as the deluxe edition that comes with an item that allows the player to change the race of the character in the game.

However, this definitely doesn’t fall into the same category as microtransactions given that this item cannot be purchased within the game itself.

Finally, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available for PC. The title will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023while it will arrive on Xbox Series X/S in an unspecified period of 2024.