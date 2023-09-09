Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive gods DLC? The game director and CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, did not rule out that possibilityaddressing the issue during an interview granted to the official Dungeons & Dragons channel.

According to Vincke, the idea of ​​creating gods downloadable content seems complicated at the moment, given the team’s current commitments, but not impossible. He also suggested that any expansions should not necessarily be placed after the end of the campaign, but also at other times.

“You can do a lot of things with DLC, so it doesn’t necessarily have to be at the end of the game, there are many alternatives,” Vincke said in video which we report below in its entirety, a few days after the sensational metascore of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3.