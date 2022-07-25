As recently communicated on Twitter by the well-known user Daniel Richtmanit seems that thanks to Avengers Secret Wars we will be able to see back in Marvel Cinematic Universe Tobey Maguire with his Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield with his second Spider-Man and even Patrick Stewart’s Professor X after the cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

We are talking about a particularly reliable source to be taken seriously, although we are not in front of an official confirmation. It should also be noted that it is mentioned Hugh Jackmanwhich could even bring Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Secret Wars, although everything is questioned.

We had the opportunity to deepen the reveal of the new Avengers movies in the article you find at this link, but at the moment we still don’t have any kind of detail on the films in question, and it remains to be discovered how everything will evolve over time. thanks to Marvel Studios, certainly ready to bet a lot on the MCU.

I’m sure Tobey, Andrew and Patrick Stewart are all coming back for Secret Wars. Will Hugh Jackman? – Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 24, 2022

It must be said that we do not know what the contents of the next Avengers will be, and that the possibility remains that the films in question are not the first to bring the aforementioned characters back to the scene, which could in fact also appear in the course of other films.