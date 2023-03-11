“Avatar: the sense of water”, “Avatar: The way of water” in English, is nominated for best film at the oscars 2023, which will take place this Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Shortly after knowing the winners in one of the most relevant categories, we will tell you which films are among the audience’s favourites.

Although the tape James Cameron is the one that would win the 2023 Oscar for best visual effects, one of its main opponents in the best film category is “No news at the frontby Edward Berger. The feature film is the second most nominated with nine, just like “the spirits of the islandby Martin McDonagh.

Besides, “Everything at once everywhere”, by Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), has connected with people of different age ranges: impossible not to mention her. Its mix of science fiction and insights into the multiverse has earned it major awards thus far.

Less than two days after the 95th edition of the Oscar awardsThe truth is that hollywood It brings surprises and we can only wait to find out if our personal predictions were correct, but “Avatar: The Sense of Water” does have opponents that surpass it, which has been proven in movie theaters around the world.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best picture

“tar”

“The Fabelmans”

“No news at the front”

“Avatar: the path of water”

“The spirits of the island”

“Elvis”

“Everything at once everywhere”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“They speak”

“The triangle of sadness”