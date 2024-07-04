Before the arrival of Ivan Alonso, the market movements within Cruz Azul were chaotic, several players of inferior quality arrived, most of them placed by their promoters within a team that did not have a firm management. One of those names was Augusto Lotti, who, despite some flashes of good technique, did not contribute in the least to the machine, therefore, it was clear that this summer he would be cut, however, this could change.
Once his loan with Lanús ended, who decided not to buy Augusto’s card, the Argentine reported to the machine and until now, days before the start of the next tournament, the machine has not given Lotti an exit, this at the direct request of Anselmi, who knows his compatriot and before cutting him outright, has decided to give him a chance, not to be part of the squad, but to earn a place within it in the short term.
The most accurate thing to point out is that Lotti is in a trial period in which he will show whether or not his style is worth it to Anselmi to have him considered for the squad for the summer, this provided that two situations occur, one of the foreigners in the team are sold or the decision is made not to count on ‘Toro’ Fernández for the tournament taking into account that the forward will not be eligible until September.
