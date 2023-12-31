A preview of the features of a gaming smartphone destined to overcome traditional limits and which marks a turning point in the company's approach.
There are various proposals for phones designed for gaming available on the market, and ASUS is a brand known for the constant quality of its products.
The new ASUS ROG Phone 8 series, consisting of a basic and a pro variant, will replace the previous ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate.
Shown for the first time on January 8th at CES in Las Vegas, this smartphone is only the latest to combine a design and specifications designed for performance, with further details recently shared by the company confirming the its impressive nature.
The most important news, however, concerns ASUS's intention to push this generation beyond the gaming world.
The hashtag chosen for the launch, precisely #beyondgamingtells of the company's desire to integrate the gaming performance of the series into a smartphone for a wider audience.
Competition design
Asus ROG Phone 8 is finally bringing the ASUS gaming smartphone into a new era with a modern design, and we at Multiplayer.it are already working on the review of the phone to exit when the embargo expires.
The new ASUS device marks an evolution with a different aesthetic compared to previous models, embracing an edge-to-edge display with a central hole and IP68 resistance to dust and water.
Previous ASUS phones compromised protection from external agents with some slits on the body; with the new model however, a more modern and uniform chassis has been adopted.
There are also differences in the rear body compared to the past approach, while still retaining gaming elements such as the customizable LEDs in the lower part; there is the hope that this restyling, with flatter edges, will not compromise its ergonomics.
Not just a game
ASUS aims to improve the performance of the new model, promising “important news on the photographic sector“.
One of the main differences will be the camera module, now asymmetrical and apparently protruding, although the number of cameras remains unchanged: three, including a 50 MP main one, a 13 MP ultra wide angle and a 32 MP telephoto lens.
The front will feature thinner bezels, especially at the top, as the 32 MP front camera will be incorporated into a hole in the display. The specifications of ASUS ROG Phone 8 include three other chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the body and a large 5500 mAh battery.
Qualcomm's expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will offer 30% higher performance than the ROG 7 (which used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), better power efficiency (+20%), GPU performance boost (+25%), and more artificial intelligence capabilities (+98%).
Referring you to the product review on our pages, we are waiting for this promising new entry.
#ASUS #ROG #Phone #perfect #gaming #phone
Leave a Reply