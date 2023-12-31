A preview of the features of a gaming smartphone destined to overcome traditional limits and which marks a turning point in the company's approach.

There are various proposals for phones designed for gaming available on the market, and ASUS is a brand known for the constant quality of its products. The new ASUS ROG Phone 8 series, consisting of a basic and a pro variant, will replace the previous ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate.

Shown for the first time on January 8th at CES in Las Vegas, this smartphone is only the latest to combine a design and specifications designed for performance, with further details recently shared by the company confirming the its impressive nature. The most important news, however, concerns ASUS's intention to push this generation beyond the gaming world.

The hashtag chosen for the launch, precisely #beyondgamingtells of the company's desire to integrate the gaming performance of the series into a smartphone for a wider audience.

Competition design Comparison of ROG 7 (left) and ROG 8 (right) renders Asus ROG Phone 8 is finally bringing the ASUS gaming smartphone into a new era with a modern design, and we at Multiplayer.it are already working on the review of the phone to exit when the embargo expires. See also Let Me Solo Her plays modded Elden Ring run where every enemy is Malenia The new ASUS device marks an evolution with a different aesthetic compared to previous models, embracing an edge-to-edge display with a central hole and IP68 resistance to dust and water.

Previous ASUS phones compromised protection from external agents with some slits on the body; with the new model however, a more modern and uniform chassis has been adopted.



There are also differences in the rear body compared to the past approach, while still retaining gaming elements such as the customizable LEDs in the lower part; there is the hope that this restyling, with flatter edges, will not compromise its ergonomics.