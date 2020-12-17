The last week has been changing many equations in terms of Uttar Pradesh politics. The Aam Aadmi Party, which confined itself to states like Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Haryana, announced to contest the 2022 elections in the state.Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM, which has changed the arithmetic of power by winning five seats in Bihar elections charismatically, has also taken an election entry in UP. After this, all the parties in the state are assessing their equations and profit and loss.

Most political experts have kept an eye on whether Mayawati, who was with Owaisi in Bihar, will keep them with her here too. Apart from this, everyone is eyeing on which side Shivpal Yadav will go.

Disruption in political parties

SP MLC Shatrudra Prakash says – The biggest factor is, will Mayawati keep Owaisi with her? If the alliance of the two continues here too, then something serious can happen, otherwise these parties will lose some votes of all the parties.

This is part of the BJP’s strategy, says Congress MLC Deepak Singh. There will be some discussion on election ground and something else is going on. BJP has been moving in this direction since 2014.

Fear of loss of minority votes

The way Owaisi’s party chose minority-dominated seats for itself in Bihar is expected to be here as well. According to political experts, the SP-BSP relies on Muslim votes along with the core vote bank to get seats in its court.

Owaisi’s activism is considered important in the sense that it will increase the Muslim vote fraud. If Owaisi manages to make an impact on minority-dominated seats, it will not go down to parties seeking minority votes. Muslim voters are considered decisive in 110-120 seats in the state.

You will burglarize urban seats

Political experts believe that political parties are feeling the danger of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry in UP elections from the urban voters going towards it. Actually, the way AAP has established a model in Delhi, the party will showcase them only in UP. He will have his eyes on the poor and middle class sections in urban areas, as in Delhi elections.

From mohalla clinics to amnesty in electricity bills and all other concessions it will have to woo the urban voters. Political information assumes that the majority of the population in Delhi is urban, the Aam Aadmi Party’s equation there is correct. At the same time, due to the caste factor and 72% of the rural population in UP, its penetration looks somewhat difficult here.