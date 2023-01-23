After trying the ChatGPT artificial intelligence a bit, specialized in writing texts, we are increasingly convinced that the use of theartificial intelligence be the future of publishingeven of the videogame one.

Think of the slamming for a human being to have to write the review of a video game (to give an easily understandable example): he must try it by taking notes and, where needed, capture images and videos. Then he has to draft the article. In addition to the time to play, write and correct (tens of hours, in some cases), there is also the cost of the equipment to consider, including consoles, computers and various capture cards. Once the review has been published, ours finds itself having to dodge the bullets of the reader factions, which are all the more aggressive and poisonous the more the game has been well publicized by marketing and is linked to a given platform. For what amount then? It’s just not worth it, really.

Imagine now opening the review page of God of War Ragnarok, that of Starfield or that of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where, instead of finding the usual texts written by human beings, there are personalized reviews made especially for you by an artificial intelligence, based on yours user profile. Are you a PlayStation fanboy? Then you will read the supreme exaltation of the Sony Santa Monica game, the complete demolition of the Bethesda one and a positive but lukewarm judgment on the Nintendo game. Votes 10, 3, 7 in order. Are you Xbox fanboys instead? Then in your reviews Kratos and Atreus will become the protagonists of a forgettable game, that of Todd Howard and associates will be described as the greatest space epic ever, while Link’s new adventure will be a good game and nothing more, in any case overrated. Votes 3, 10, 6.9. Are you a Nintendo fanboy? Guess what the reviews will be like? Votes 3, 3, 10. Are you a Ouya fanboy? Then for you the video game industry will be dead and the three games will not exist, because they are the result of mere collective hallucination.

A dream come true: each of us will find his own prejudices, positive or negative, written directly on the websites of the heart, which will be considered all the more authoritative the more the artificial intelligence is able to imitate an enthusiastic writing style of a teenager in a hormonal crisis or PR (your choice). If you wish, you can also have preventive reviews. Naughty Dog announces a game? Here is already the review page beautiful and ready to tell us that it is the best ever, even if perhaps it exists only in text form as a concept born by Druckmann while he was in the shower. Another artificial intelligence will take care of the images and videos. Think: you could already be waiting for The Last of Us 3 or The Elder Scrolls VI, praying every night in front of the 10 of their reviews.

Wouldn’t that be wonderful? No more controversy, no more suspicions of corruption, no more sleepless nights due to someone giving a game a vote we consider wrong. We will never buy bad games again, because all of them will be good when and how much we want them to be considered bad, even the ones we haven’t played yet. A real earthly paradise, but without snakes that want us to eat apples.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.