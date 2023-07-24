Real Madrid began their American pre-season tour in a match against AC Milan that would end with a three-two victory. This match meant, among other things, the debut of players with the white elastic of players like Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham Fran García and Joselu
One of the players who could not make his debut with his new club, Real Madrid, was Arda Güler, who was not even on the list called up by Carlo Ancelotti for this match against AC Milan
Why didn’t Arda Güler play against AC Milan?
Arda Güler is one of Real Madrid’s own names in this transfer market. Last season he dazzled with his talent at Fenerbahçe and since he signed for the white team he has generated great expectations and many wanted to see the 18-year-old player in action in a match with his new club.
The reason why Arda Güler did not make his debut for Real Madrid is because he is suffering from a minor injury to his right leg and for which Carlo Ancelotti did not want to take risks with the Turk so that this discomfort does not get worse. In fact, the young Turkish midfielder for Real Madrid was already absent from the last two training sessions prior to the game against the Italian team that ended with a 3-2 victory for Real Madrid.
Will Arda Güler play against Manchester United?
The start of Arda Güler will have to wait at least until next Thursday when Real Madrid will play another game against Manchester United on this tour of the United States. This match is scheduled for next Thursday, July 27 at 02:30 Spanish hours
When does Real Madrid play against Manchester United?
City: Houston, United States
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Date: Thursday July 27, 2023
Schedule: 2:30 a.m. in Spain, 9:30 p.m. in Argentina and 6:30 p.m. in Mexico
