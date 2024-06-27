According to the latest rumors, the new A18 chip – which will be the beating heart of the new iPhone 16 – will be able to manage the Neural Engine and generative AI features, faster than the current M4, currently the fastest processor from the Cupertino company. The news comes from insider @MappleGold, who then added some details on the possible change in Apple’s commercial strategy. Let’s find out all the details together.

Apple A18 faster than M4

The M4 chip recently made its debut on the new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models, and represents the pinnacle of Apple’s technological advancements in processors.

The chipset in question also features the fastest Neural Engine on the market, with a capacity that exceeds 38 trillion operations per second and which, according to Apple itself, is capable of outperforming all current-generation NPUs.

According to insider @MappleGold, however, with the next A18 the Californian company could further raise the performance bar. Apple A18 and A18 Pro expected to arrive by the end of the year and they will presumably be mass-produced with TSMC’s 3-nanometer N3E process, which would allow the excellent performance/watt ratio to be maintained, with an improved neural engine. In short, without providing concrete numbers, according to the insider The Neural Engine of the new chips will be much more powerful of the current M4.