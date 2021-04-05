With the announcement of the series Obi-Wan Kenobi from Disney +, some wonder if by chance they will see Jar Jar Binks.

This character debuted in the Star Wars: The Phanton Menace, and then had various appearances in the films that followed, such as Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

In the latter he is at the funeral of Padme amidala. Also appears in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But it seems that this time it will not be possible.

Ahmed Best says Lucasfilm hasn’t called him

The one who confirmed it once and for all was the actor who embodied it in the past, Ahmed Best. In your account at Twitter talked about his absence from this show.

‘Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series’he began by saying. Continued with ‘as much as I would have loved to be part of it’. This gives the impression that he would have agreed to be part of this new project, but has not received a call from Lucasfilm.

Confirmed: Hayden Christensen will reprise Darth Vader in Star Wars

Ended up saying ‘but I’m excited to see people I love very much get back together doing great things.’.

Despite his confirmation that he will not be present in the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi from Disney +, there are those who do not believe him.

They argue that even if it were, I would not say it to be part of a surprise, like a cameo, or something of greater weight. However, thinking like this falls completely into the realm of speculation.

Jar Jar Binks will not be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

So i could appear like Jar Jar Binks you would need to participate in voice recording sessions. But it’s also motion capture, and none of your previous comments suggest that it is.

The filming of the program, according to Disney, will start shortly. Some trust previous rumors that affirmed the appearance of this character. Again, that is unconfirmed information and lacks any validity.

While Ahmed Best will not return as Jar Jar Binks, or at least for now, the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi will have the presence of well-known actors.

Among them Ewan McGregor and Hayden christensen, who will replay their characters, Ben kenobi and Darth vader, respectively.

There will also be some new ones in the galactic saga, such as the cases of Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani and Indira Varma. We will see what is leaking.

