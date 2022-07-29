It seems to be official now: it seems that Belen Rodriguez’s ex will be part of the cast of the new edition of the reality show
Almost everything ready for the start of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. The host Alfonso Signorini is working hard to create a cast capable of arousing the interest of the public. There have been many names of possible competitors made in these days. Among the many it could not miss that of Antonino Spinalbese.
Antonino Spinalbese will enter the house of the Big Brother Vip? In these last hours Alfonso Signorini shared on his social page a clue that would confirm the entry into the most spied-on house in Italy of the ex of Belen Rodriguez. According to the latest rumors, Deianira Marzano also confirmed the presence of Antonino Spinalbese in reality.
As already mentioned, in the score hours Alfonso Signorini shared a clue in order to reveal the identity of one of the competitors of the next edition of Big Brother Vip. The shot in question portrays a bunch of keys and a mobile phone cover.
There were many who attributed the image in question to the ex of Belen Rodriguez. The person concerned, however, has not yet confirmed or denied the rumors in circulation about her. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Antonino Spinalbese will be one of the official competitors of the next edition of Big Brother Vip.
Antonino Spinalbese, the revelation on the break with Belen Rodriguez
In a recent interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, Antonino Spinalbese released some statements regarding the end of the love story with Belen Rodriguez. In this regard, the hairstylist revealed:
I got carried away, as always, by emotions, also because I believe it is impossible to restrain the heart. I do not regret having followed this path, because it has always rewarded me. I know that my every choice will lead me to something beautiful. It was never a mistake, it was wanting to live what I liked, letting myself go. And then when we were the two of us alone, we lacked nothing. There was a change in what each one wanted from life, in those differences that were previously covered by love. Life goals shifted and we made the decision to follow our feelings. I have always put Luna Marì in the first place and even if it didn’t go with her I tried to be mature and to compromise on emotions and nervousness.
