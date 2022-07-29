It seems to be official now: it seems that Belen Rodriguez’s ex will be part of the cast of the new edition of the reality show

Almost everything ready for the start of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. The host Alfonso Signorini is working hard to create a cast capable of arousing the interest of the public. There have been many names of possible competitors made in these days. Among the many it could not miss that of Antonino Spinalbese.

Antonino Spinalbese will enter the house of the Big Brother Vip? In these last hours Alfonso Signorini shared on his social page a clue that would confirm the entry into the most spied-on house in Italy of the ex of Belen Rodriguez. According to the latest rumors, Deianira Marzano also confirmed the presence of Antonino Spinalbese in reality.

As already mentioned, in the score hours Alfonso Signorini shared a clue in order to reveal the identity of one of the competitors of the next edition of Big Brother Vip. The shot in question portrays a bunch of keys and a mobile phone cover.

There were many who attributed the image in question to the ex of Belen Rodriguez. The person concerned, however, has not yet confirmed or denied the rumors in circulation about her. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Antonino Spinalbese will be one of the official competitors of the next edition of Big Brother Vip.

Antonino Spinalbese, the revelation on the break with Belen Rodriguez

In a recent interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, Antonino Spinalbese released some statements regarding the end of the love story with Belen Rodriguez. In this regard, the hairstylist revealed: