Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. The seventh edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini offers numerous twists. The latest scoop is about Antonino Spinalbese who would have his bags packed to leave. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Antonino Spinalbese never ceases to amaze all his fans. Recently the gieffino has returned to occupy the center of gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors circulated on the net which question his stay inside the most spied on house in Italy.

Over the last few hours, one has spread online shocking news on the episode of Big Brother VIP which will be aired on Monday 5 December 2022. In the next live broadcast of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, viewers could see Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend cross the red door. In fact, it is rumored that the former hairdresser would already have the suitcases ready to leave the house.

Currently we are not aware of whether this news is reliable or it is just one fake news. In any case, tonight we will find out what will really happen in the live evening of Big Brother VIP.

Antonino Spinalbese beaten by Oriana Marzoli

Over the last few days the aggressive behavior from Oriana Marzoli against Antonino Spinalbese has raised numerous controversies on the net. The gieffina has become the protagonist of one crazy night in which he beat the boy and locked him in the closet. She later let herself go to a harsh outburst saying she regretted having started the acquaintance with the former hairdresser.