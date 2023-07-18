As the future of Yevgeny Prigozhin looks uncertain after Wagner’s failed rebellion, Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had proposed to the militants the name of a new leader: Andrey Troshev, a war veteran and one of the founders of the paramilitary group.

Dead the king, long live the king? In an interview published on July 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he had proposed Wagner’s men to serve under a new leader after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed rebellion, but the latter reportedly rejected the proposal.

In this interview with the Russian newspaper ‘Kommersant’, Putin gave details of a meeting that took place at the end of June in the Kremlin, in the presence of the commanders of the paramilitary group.

Wagner’s soldiers “could have assembled in one place and continued to serve. For them, nothing would have changed, they would have been led by the person who was his true commander all this time, ”said the Russian president, during this public humiliation session with his former cook.

“Many (Wagner commanders) nodded in agreement when I said that. But Prigozhin, who was sitting in front, […] he said, after listening to it, ‘no the boys do not agree with this solution’”, Putin concluded.

A veteran of Afghanistan and Chechnya

According to the Russian press, the one whom the Kremlin master calls Wagner’s “true commander” is called Andrey Troshev, alias ‘Sedoy’, a nom de guerre meaning ‘Gray Hair’.

Born in April 1953 in Leningrad, this retired colonel is considered a hero in Russia. For his service during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan (1979-1989), Troshev was awarded orders of the Red Star, a then-Soviet Union military award for his outstanding service.

The officer was also awarded two Orders of Valor and an Order of Merit to the Fatherland medal for his participation in military operations in Chechnya in the second half of the 1990s.

Ultimately, Troshev was named a ‘Hero of Russia’ in 2016, the country’s highest honorary title, for his part in the takeover of Palmyra in Syria against Islamic State fighters. The former soldier had already retired at that time and was acting on behalf of the Wagner group.

‘Grey Hair’ is also a former member of the Special Purpose Mobile Detachment (OMON), the special forces of the Russian Interior Ministry, and the Special Rapid Intervention Force (SOBR), an elite unit of the Russian National Guard, in particular in charge of the fight against organized crime and terrorism.

Wagner’s “CEO”

Sanctioned by the European Union for his role “in the military operations of the Wagner group in Syria,” Troshev is described by the community bloc as “the executive director” of the private militia.

“He was particularly involved in the Deir al-Zor region. As such, he makes a crucial contribution to Bashar al-Assad’s war effort and thus supports and benefits from the Syrian regime,” it can be read at a 2021 document detailing sanctions against various Russian personalities and entities.

The British authorities also indicate that the former colonel of the Russian Army was “the general director of the Wagner group”. Consequently, they add, he “supported the Syrian regime, was a member of a militia and repressed the civilian population in Syria.”

Among his close associates is Dmitri Outkine, a former Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer and co-founder of the Wagner group, known for its fascination with the history of the Third Reich.

“Sedoy” is Andrei Troshev, pictured here with Putin in 2016 alongside other Wagner cmdrs. Troshev is directly to Putin’s right. Dmitry Utkin, Wagner’s top military cmdr, is to Putin’s far left. The others are Andrei Bogatov (“Brodyaga”) and Alexander Kuzbetsov (“Ratibor”). pic.twitter.com/6dWKxrDHPe —John Hardie (@JohnH105) July 14, 2023



The photograph of a reception in the Kremlin in 2016 shows Putin next to Andrey Troshev decorated with various military medals. Two other militia commanders are also seen: Andrey Bogatov and Aleksandr Kuznetsov. The latter was convicted in 2010 of robbery and kidnapping before being released three years later, according to the independent Russian media outlet ‘jellyfish‘.

Guns, alcohol and money

In addition to the reputation for brutality that accompanies all members of the Wagner group, information about the personality of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s possible successor is scant and fragmentary.

However, Russian journalists reported on an episode of advanced drunkenness in 2017 that led to Troshev’s hospitalization. According to the local media’fontanka‘, the mercenary was found completely drunk on the streets of St. Petersburg.

The paramedics were surprised to find in it five million rubles (about 55,000 euros at current exchange rates), $5,000 in cash, Syrian cards, receipts for firearms and a plane ticket to the city of Krasnodar. .

Putin’s remarks designating Troshev as a possible successor to Prigozhin come as the future of Wagner’s boss, who has not been seen in public since June 24, appears increasingly uncertain since his attempted rebellion against Russia’s military command.

The fate of the paramilitary group’s forces is also unknown at the moment. Ukrainian sources reported on Saturday that Wagner’s first troops had arrived in Belarus.

Loyalty rewarded?

According to Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Russian president now wants to draw a clear distinction between Wagner’s fighters, whose experience and knowledge he can draw on, and the mercenary leader, whom he considers reckless and untrustworthy.

“They want to preserve the core of Wagner but under a different leadership, which is clearly much more loyal and even uncontrollable,” Tatiana Stanovaya explained in an interview with the New York Times.

In early July, ‘Newsweek’ revealed information that could shed light on Putin’s election. The outlet claims that after the failed Prigozhin rebellion, Troshev was fired from the Wagner group for revealing his boss’s plans.

The American magazine is based on a document that would have been leaked by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and that circulates on Telegram among Russian networks. This suggests that Troshev informed senior Kremlin officials about the Wagner group’s planned rebellion. A loyalty to the supreme leader of which ‘Grey Hair’ could soon reap the rewards.

This article was adapted from its original in French.