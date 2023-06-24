After it was circulated that anahí suffered a perforation in the eardrum while preparing to begin the long-awaited tour from RBD, the 40-year-old artist came out to issue statements about her health.

It was through the platform of instagram where the pretty singer shared how her most recent date with the otolaryngologistindicating that the doctor explained that his wound “was fresh.”

“I don’t even know what to say. I just hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else, ”she shared the famous girl accompanied by a video where the doctor examines her.

Likewise, the doctor explained that “When trying to make Anahí’s mold, they surely used a lot of pressure, lifted part of the skin and part of the material remained trapped in the ear. The ear should never be manipulated if you do not have the experience. They injured, in a significant way, the duct.”

That is why many fans began to question themselves very concerned if the member of RBD would abandon its participation in the concerts that the band will do very soon.

“I know that everything will be fine. We are going to give him all the desire to be 100% on this tour that I look forward to so much. Thanks for everything, doctor. Cheer up”.

For his part, Christian Chavez confessed that the interpreter of ‘Save me‘ is a very professional person, and despite what happened to him, he will attend the concerts.

“He will be at rest for a few days, but he will be present (on the tour). What is that she is very professional. Despite the fact that she had to be resting, she attended (at rehearsals), she was seated, but she was there. That speaks of the professionalism of her ”of her.

