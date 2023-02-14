Editor Arjen Ribbens tells the unlikely love story of two Siberian white cranes. In the swampland of Iran Omid, after being alone for 15 years, meets a female crane: Roya. She was specially bred to save their species from extinction. Does this encounter mean the conservation of the Siberian white crane?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Guest:
- Arjen Ribbens
- Editorial:
- Nina van Hattum and Liz Dautzenberg
- Edit:
- Jeroen Jaspers
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Keramat Hafezi
#arranged #marriage #save #Siberian #white #crane
Leave a Reply