The Russian Foreign Ministry equated the takeoff of F-16s from bases in Poland and Romania to participation in the conflict

This was stated by the head of the delegation from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Konstantin Gavrilov, at negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control.

Russia promised retaliatory measures for the F-16 launch

According to the diplomat, the United States and its satellites no longer hide “the aggressive nature of their policy behind formulations about the exclusively defensive orientation of military doctrines.” In addition, they create security threats on Russia's western borders.

We strongly warn that the use of fighter jets [F-16] from the territory of the specified NATO member countries [Польши, Румынии и Словакии] will be seen by Moscow as their participation in the conflict in Ukraine and will force Russia to retaliate See also Pool massacre: shooting leaves at least 13 people dead in Honduras Konstantin GavrilovRussian diplomat

Gavrilov noted that NATO countries in their doctrinal guidelines consolidate claims to global and regional dominance.

And they intend to achieve this using military force.

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 in 2024

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that during his visit to the Netherlands agreed with Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the supply of 42 F-16 fighters to Kyiv. Also, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen reported that his country could transfer the first F-16s to Ukraine as early as early 2024.

In addition, Ukrainian pilots are being trained to fly these fighters in Denmark.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted that Kyiv expects to receive the F-16 in the first half of 2024. He clarified that the pilots are still undergoing training, and as soon as it is completed and the infrastructure is prepared, the planes will end up in Ukraine.

Shoigu announced the approximate time frame for the destruction of F-16s planned for delivery to Kyiv

The Russian air defense system (air defense), based on experience in the special operation zone (SVO), can shoot down all F-16s planned for delivery to Kyiv in about 20 days, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

It also became known which Russian missiles will be able to shoot down F-16s if they appear in Ukraine. So, the long-range missiles 40N6 of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) were called. The air defense system is potentially capable of hitting a US-made fighter immediately after it takes off and climbs to altitude. “It is expected that these missiles will become one of the main means of destroying F-16s, along with fighter aircraft,” the expert said.

Military expert Drago Bosnik, in turn, said that Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers with cruise missiles, as well as ground-based systems such as the Iskander, can destroy F-16 squadrons that will be on takeoff with long-range strikes -landing strips.