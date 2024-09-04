The start of the season America It has been one of the worst in recent years and the saddest in the Brazilian era. André Jardinewho has already lost the same number of games in five rounds as in his first year in the Liga MX.
Fortunately for the Coapa team, right after the thrashing against Blue Cross the arrived FIFA date and stopped the bleeding, because the match against was coming Chivas at the lowest point of the season.
Although the international break is not usually well received by the clubs, in this case the America He will be able to take advantage of the break to recover his feelings and prepare for the duel against Guadalajara; however, they will have to travel first to play a friendly match this weekend.
He Club America confirmed that he will face the National Athletic of Colombia in a friendly match during the FIFA date September, so there will not be much rest for the azulcremas players who were not selected in this international break.
The match of America vs Atletico National is scheduled for this Saturday, September 7th at 7:30 p.m. Mexico City time and will be held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, so those of Coapa will have to fly this weekend.
The friendly match of America will be broadcast by TUDN and for ViXso you can see the first game of Ephrain Juarez at the head of Verdolaga, against the two-time Mexican soccer champion.
He America will not have six players due to their call-ups with their respective national teams, in addition to the injury of Diego Valdes and the already known one of Igor Lichnovsky.
Those summoned by the America for the FIFA date of September are Christian Borja with Colombia, Brian Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceres with Uruguay, Israel Reyes, Luis Angel Malagon and Henry Martin with Mexico.
