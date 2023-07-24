The visit of Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, to Taiwan was full of meetings; one of these was instrumental in bringing USB 4 support to this and next-generation chips.

We told you a few days ago about the visit to Taiwan of AMD CEO, Lisa Su, awarded an honorary degree from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. However, this trip saw the doctor use the opportunity to meet various business partners to sign agreements related to AMD production, such as Pegatron and TSMC. Apparently the agreement for the production of 3 nanometer chips was not the only objective, so much so that news arrives from Taiwan of how AMD is also trying to close the gap inherent in the production of motherboards with Thunderbolt 4 supportmore commonly known as USB 4. Intel has already introduced it from the eleventh generation while in AMD AM5 CPUs this support is still absent.

New versions for AM5? Will Thunderbolt 4 support also come for AM5? Lisa Su has visited many manufacturers in recent days, so as to make us believe that something is also moving on the USB 4 front and that we will be able to see new motherboards with this support in the rather near future. The most accredited company to make this a reality is Asmediaa well-known Taiwanese manufacturer of chipsets for motherboards and USB controllers. See also Poll: Is 30fps for current-gen console games a dealbreaker? Asmedia currently enjoys a strong advantage over the competition when it comes to Thunderbolt 4, so much so that it has recently received certification from the USB-IF Association, an organization promoting USB technology with the aim of creating ever faster and more reliable connections; the production by the Taiwan company of new controllers with USB 4 should start within the next year.