Amazon you will certainly know it, it is the most famous e-commerce site in the world, able to guarantee a fast and reliable service on which customers can count. Among the various services offered there is also that of returns, simple and immediate, and today we really want to talk to you about this, as Amazon has decided to exploit returns data to warn customers before a purchase!

Will Amazon notify users about frequently returned products?

Returning items to Amazon is quick and easy, and above all free. For this reason, when a customer is not satisfied with his purchase, or errors are made, the return is the most popular solution. Amazon then decided to collect returns data and use it to report to users what are the products that are frequently returned!

After all, it can happen to find a misleading or poor quality product in your hand, thus deciding to return it. And if a product is being returned much more often than average, then maybe something could be wrong. Until now, it was possible to get a general idea of ​​the product through the reviews, but certainly a warning also from Amazon itself can please users.

Certainly the advantages are many: customers can avoid unwanted purchasessellers can understand the dissatisfaction of their buyers and above all unnecessary waste can also be avoided, considerably reducing shipments and collections and thus also reducing the impact on the environment. In short, a promising idea that for now would appear to be still only in the testing phase, limited to the United States and only on a few products. Who knows if it will ever come into full swing!